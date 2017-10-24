Chuwi SurBook Mini 2-in-1 tablet coming in November

Chinese computer maker Chuwi launched the SurBook 2-in-1 tablet earlier this year. It’s a 12.3 inch Windows 10 tablet with a kickstand, pen support, and a detachable keyboard. The SurBook sells for around $400 and up.

Now the company has a new model on the way and it’s both smaller and cheaper.

The 10.8 inch Chuwi SurBook Mini should be available starting November 11th. It’s already listed at Gearbest, where it’s expected to sell for about $326.

Like the larger model, the SurBook Mini is powered by an Intel Celeron N3450 Apollo Lake quad-core processor. But the 10.8 inch model has a few key differences.

For example, it has a 1920 x 1280 pixel display (down from the original’s 2736 x 1534 pixel screen), 4GB of RAM (down from 6GB), and an 8,000 mAha battery (down from 10,000 mAh).

Chuwi started showing off a SurBook Mini in March, but it looks like the spec sheet has changed a bit since then, with the shipping version sporting a larger, lower-resolution display and less RAM than expected.

The tablet features 64GB of eMMC storage, a microSD card slot, 802.11c WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It also happens to be pretty much the same size as Microsoft’s discontinued Surface 3 tablet, which could make it an option for folks who prefer that screen size but want slightly more modern hardware (and the potentially lower quality control and support that comes with buying from a brand like Chuwi).

via TabletMonkeys and AndroidPC.es