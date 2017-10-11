Liliputing

Chuwi LapBook Air notebook now available for $400 and up

at by 6 Comments

The Chuwi LapBook Air is a thin, light, and relatively inexpensive Windows notebook that was unveiled in September. Now it’s available for purchase from Gearbest for $400.

The laptop weighs 2.9 pounds, has a 14.1 inch full HD display, and features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid state storage.

While those specs sound pretty good for a $400 laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind before adding the LapBook Air to your cart.

First, while it has more storage space than some entry-level laptops, it uses relatively sluggish eMMC storage. Second, it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake Chip with Intel HD 500 graphics rather than a more powerful Kaby Lake or Kaby Lake-R chip. And third, Chuwi doesn’t have a habit of providing the same level of support for its products as you’d expect from a better-known laptop maker.

So you kind of get what you pay for… but on paper, the LapBook Air still looks like a pretty nice value for folks who don’t need  super-speedy machine.

The eMMC storage also seems to be an on a user accessible M.2 2242 card, so you could probably replace it with something faster if you want to provide your own SSD.

In addition to having a fairly large amount of memory and a fairly high-res display, the laptop supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, has two USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop has an aluminum alloy case, a 33.7 Wh mAh battery that’s said to be good for up to 8 hours of run time, stereo speakers, and a backlit keyboard.

The Chuwi LapBook Air is also up for order from several AliExpress sellers, but Gearbest seems to have the best price so far.

via GizChina

 

 

RakSiam
RakSiam
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I see it has a “TF card slot”. Never heard of a TF card before

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 16 minutes ago
Guest
Jerry Rioux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Normal people call in a microSD card slot.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 8 minutes ago
Brute Fours
Guest
Brute Fours
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Transflash. Basically a micro SD.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 6 minutes ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Respect the trans-gender identity of these cards!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute 42 seconds ago
Guest
Jerry Rioux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I wish they’d use a Pentium chip. 🙁

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 6 minutes ago
BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I wonder if these are preloaded with Chinese government sponsored spyware like so many Chinese based products (most recently the OnePlus cell phone). Of course, I would probably rather have the Chinese government have all my private data than the US government.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 44 minutes ago
