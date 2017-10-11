Chuwi LapBook Air notebook now available for $400 and up

The Chuwi LapBook Air is a thin, light, and relatively inexpensive Windows notebook that was unveiled in September. Now it’s available for purchase from Gearbest for $400.

The laptop weighs 2.9 pounds, has a 14.1 inch full HD display, and features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid state storage.

While those specs sound pretty good for a $400 laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind before adding the LapBook Air to your cart.

First, while it has more storage space than some entry-level laptops, it uses relatively sluggish eMMC storage. Second, it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake Chip with Intel HD 500 graphics rather than a more powerful Kaby Lake or Kaby Lake-R chip. And third, Chuwi doesn’t have a habit of providing the same level of support for its products as you’d expect from a better-known laptop maker.

So you kind of get what you pay for… but on paper, the LapBook Air still looks like a pretty nice value for folks who don’t need super-speedy machine.

The eMMC storage also seems to be an on a user accessible M.2 2242 card, so you could probably replace it with something faster if you want to provide your own SSD.

In addition to having a fairly large amount of memory and a fairly high-res display, the laptop supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, has two USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop has an aluminum alloy case, a 33.7 Wh mAh battery that’s said to be good for up to 8 hours of run time, stereo speakers, and a backlit keyboard.

The Chuwi LapBook Air is also up for order from several AliExpress sellers, but Gearbest seems to have the best price so far.

