Asus Zenfone 4 family comes to America

Asus is bringing its Zenfone 4 line of smartphones to North America, with prices ranging from $169 to $599 depending on the model.

The mid-range Zenfone 4 ($399) and premium Zenfone 4 Pro ($599) are probably the most interesting models when you look at the price-to-spec ratio. Just don’t expect to get any newfangled design features like slim bezels: these new phones wouldn’t have turned heads if they’d launched in 2015.

But it’s what’s on the inside that counts, so let’s take a look at what you get with each of these new phones.

The Asus Zenfone 4 has solid mid-range specs and a competitive price: a $399 it’ll go head-to-head with the Moto X4 and other mid-range phones, but the Asus Zenfone 4 has more memory and storage than Motorola’s similarly-priced phone.

Its features include:

5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel Super IPS+ LCD display (600 nit brightness)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with Adreno 508 graphics

4GB RAM

64GB storage

Dual rear cameras (12MP Sony IMX362 + 8MP 120 degree wide-angle)

8MP front-facing 84-degree camera

Front fingerprint sensor

802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and LTE Cat 12

Dual SIM + microSD card reader

Android N + Asus ZenUI 4.0

USB 2.0 Type-C

3,300 mAh battery

Dual speakers

Take the basic idea of the Zenfone 4 and then improve just about everything about it and you’ve got the Pro model, which includes:

5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display (500 nits brightness)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 graphics)

6GB RAM

64GB storage

Dual rear cameras (12MP Sony IMX362 + 16MB Sony IMX351 2X optical zoom)

8MP front-facing Sony IMX319 87 degree camera

Front fingerprint sensor

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and LTE Cat 12

Dual SIM + microSD card

Android N + Asus ZenUI 4.0

USB 2.0 Type-C

3,600 mAh battery

Dual speakers

Confusingly, Asus has two phones called the Zenfone 4 Max. Both have big batteries, but the larger model has a bigger one, plus a bigger display, a faster processor, more memory, and storage. But it doesn’t cost much more.

5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor + Adreno 505 graphics

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage

Dual rear cameras (13MP + 5MP 120 degree wide-angle camera)

8MP front camera with 85 degree field of view and LED flash

Front fingerprint sensor

802.11b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, and LTE Cat 4

Dual SIM + microSD card slot

Micro USB 2.0 port

5,000 mAh battery

$199

5.2 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor + Adreno 308 graphics

2GB of RAM

16GB of storage

Dual rear cameras (13MP + 120 degree wide-angle camera)

8MP front camera with 85 degree field of view and LED flash

Front fingerprint sensor

802.11b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, and LTE Cat 4

Dual SIM + microSD card slot

Micro USB 2.0 port

4,100 mAh battery

$169

Technically the Zenfone 4 Max was the first of these phones to launch in North America. The larger model launched last month. But now you’ve got more choices.

Press Release