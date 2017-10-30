Asus Zenfone 4 family comes to America

Asus is bringing its Zenfone 4 line of smartphones to North America, with prices ranging from $169 to $599 depending on the model.
The mid-range Zenfone 4 ($399) and premium Zenfone 4 Pro ($599) are probably the most interesting models when you look at the price-to-spec ratio. Just don’t expect to get any newfangled design features like slim bezels: these new phones wouldn’t have turned heads if they’d launched in 2015.
But it’s what’s on the inside that counts, so let’s take a look at what you get with each of these new phones.
Asus Zenfone 4 ($399)
The Asus Zenfone 4 has solid mid-range specs and a competitive price: a $399 it’ll go head-to-head with the Moto X4 and other mid-range phones, but the Asus Zenfone 4 has more memory and storage than Motorola’s similarly-priced phone.
Its features include:
- 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel Super IPS+ LCD display (600 nit brightness)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with Adreno 508 graphics
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- Dual rear cameras (12MP Sony IMX362 + 8MP 120 degree wide-angle)
- 8MP front-facing 84-degree camera
- Front fingerprint sensor
- 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and LTE Cat 12
- Dual SIM + microSD card reader
- Android N + Asus ZenUI 4.0
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3,300 mAh battery
- Dual speakers
Asus Zenfone 4 Pro ($599)
Take the basic idea of the Zenfone 4 and then improve just about everything about it and you’ve got the Pro model, which includes:
- 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display (500 nits brightness)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 graphics)
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- Dual rear cameras (12MP Sony IMX362 + 16MB Sony IMX351 2X optical zoom)
- 8MP front-facing Sony IMX319 87 degree camera
- Front fingerprint sensor
- 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and LTE Cat 12
- Dual SIM + microSD card
- Android N + Asus ZenUI 4.0
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3,600 mAh battery
- Dual speakers
Asus Zenfone 4 MAX ZC554KL
Confusingly, Asus has two phones called the Zenfone 4 Max. Both have big batteries, but the larger model has a bigger one, plus a bigger display, a faster processor, more memory, and storage. But it doesn’t cost much more.
- 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor + Adreno 505 graphics
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of storage
- Dual rear cameras (13MP + 5MP 120 degree wide-angle camera)
- 8MP front camera with 85 degree field of view and LED flash
- Front fingerprint sensor
- 802.11b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, and LTE Cat 4
- Dual SIM + microSD card slot
- Micro USB 2.0 port
- 5,000 mAh battery
- $199
Asus Zenfone 4 Max ZC520KL ($169)
- 5.2 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor + Adreno 308 graphics
- 2GB of RAM
- 16GB of storage
- Dual rear cameras (13MP + 120 degree wide-angle camera)
- 8MP front camera with 85 degree field of view and LED flash
- Front fingerprint sensor
- 802.11b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, and LTE Cat 4
- Dual SIM + microSD card slot
- Micro USB 2.0 port
- 4,100 mAh battery
- $169
Technically the Zenfone 4 Max was the first of these phones to launch in North America. The larger model launched last month. But now you’ve got more choices.
