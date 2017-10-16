AMD Ryzen chips for laptops coming soon, HP spills (some of) the beans

AMD has released a whole range of Ryzen chips for desktops this year. Based on the company’s new Zen architecture, the processors offer a big performance boost over previous-generation AMD chips, while also offering energy efficiency improvements.

The chip maker is also expected to launch its first Ryzen chips for laptops by the end of the year, but the company hasn’t made any official statements about the pricing or release date yet… or even what the new chips will be called.

But tanks to some recent leaks, we already know that one of the first Ryzen mobile chips will be the Ryzen 5 2500U. And now the folks at HP have posted a product datasheet for an unannounced laptop powered by that processor, suggesting a launch is imminent.

The HP Envy x360 15-bq101na is a convertible notebook with a 15.6 inch, full HD touchscreen display with edge-toedge glass and support for pen input.

It also seems to be one of the first laptops that will ship with a Ryzen 5 2500U processor, which is described as a quad-core chip with a 2 GHz base frequency and burst speeds up to 3.6 GHz. It has 6MB cache.

Unlike AMD’s Ryzen chips for desktops, the Ryzen Mobile chip also features integrated graphics, with a GPU based on AMD”s Radeon Vega Mobile architecture.

While it’s always a good idea to take PC manufacturers’ battery life estimates with a grain of salt, HP says this notebook should get up to 10 hours and 15 minutes of run time from its 55..8 Wh battery, suggesting the Ryzen 5 2500U chip is roughly comparable to an Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processor in terms of power consumption.

The notebook’s other features include 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and a 256GB NVMe solid state disk, so it seems safe to assume AMD’s new chips will support those features.

There are no details about the price or launch date for the laptop, but I suspect it’ll hit the streets around the same time that Ryzen Mobile chips are publicly launched.

