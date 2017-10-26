AMD launches Ryzen Mobile chips for notebooks

As expected, AMD is expanding its Ryzen line of chips to include mobile processors aimed at notebook computers. Like their desktop counterparts, the new Ryzen Mobile chips feature AMD’s new Zen CPU architecture which brings a massive performance boost over earlier AMD chips.

But unlike their desktop counterparts, the new AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U have integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

PC makers including Acer, HP, and Lenovo will be among the first to launch laptops powered by the new Ryzen Mobile processors, with models from Dell and Asus expected to launch in early 2018.

AMD says its Ryzen Mobile chips offer serious improvements over previous-gen AMD laptop chips, including:

Up to 3x more CPU performance

Up to 2.3x better graphics performance

58 percent less power consumption

Both the Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U chips are 15-watt processors designed for use in ultathin laptops. They’ll go head to head with Intel’s Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U chips marketplace.

The two chips are both 4-core / 8-thread processors with 6MB of L2/L3 cache. But here are some of the differences between the processors:

Ryzen 5 2500U – 3.6 GHz max CPU speed / 8 graphics compute units / 1.1 GHz top GPU speed

– 3.6 GHz max CPU speed / 8 graphics compute units / 1.1 GHz top GPU speed Ryzen 7 2700U – 3.8 GHz max CPU speed / 10 graphics compute units / 1.3 GHz top GPU speed

AMD has been largely missing from the thin-and-light notebook space, which makes the launch of Ryzen Mobile a pretty big deal. It remains to be seen just how competitive the new chips will be with Intel’s latest laptop processors, but if AMD can at least come within striking range when it comes to performance, it could provide some real competition in a space that Intel has dominated for much of the past decade.

Early benchmarks look good... but those benchmark results come from tests performed by AMD. We should start to see real-world comparisons once the first laptops with Ryzen Mobile chips start shipping.

