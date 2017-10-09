Alpha launches two more Linux laptops

The makers of the Alpha Litebook and Centurian Linux laptops are going upscale. While the first two laptops from Alpha were relatively inexpensive devices with entry-level specs, the new Centurian Ultra and Centurian Nano supports up to a Core i7-7500U Kaby Lake processor and ship with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

Prices for the 13.3″ Centurian Nano start at $699, while the 15.6″ Centurian ultra sells for $749 and up.

Here are some of the specs for each model:

Centurian Nano

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display

Core i5-7200U and Core i7-7500U processor options

Ships with 8GB to 16GB of RAM (supports up to 32GB)

Storage: 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD or 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD or 960GB SSD

2 USB 3.0 ports

1 USB Type-C port

SD card reader

HDMI port

0.37 inches (9.5mm) thick

3 pounds

Up to 7 hours battery life

Centurian Ultra

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display

Core i5-7200U and Core i7-7500U processor options

NVIDIA GeForce 940m graphics

Ships with 8GB to 16GB of RAM (supports up to 32GB)

Storage: 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD or 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD or 960GB SSD

2 USB 3.0 ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB Type-C port

SD card reader

HDMI port

4 pounds

Up to 6 hours battery life

One other thing that sets the larger model apart is that it has a second drive bay under the hood which you can use to add more storage.

Both laptops run a Linux-based operating system called Alpha OS, feature backlit keyboards, and aluminum cases.

Keep in mind that, like other laptops from Alpha, these are most likely white box Chinese laptops that have been preloaded with Linux. But there’s some value in that if you’d prefer to let someone else vet the hardware before installing Ubuntu, Debian, or Arch on some random laptop purchased from AliExpress. And it’s nice to have options with decent specs and premium materials.

