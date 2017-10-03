$499 Samsung Odyssey is the priciest Windows Mixed Reality headset so far

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update launches on October 17th, and one of the biggest new features is support for Microsoft’s new “Mixed Reality” platform. But in order to use Windows Mixed Reality, you’ll either need an augmented reality headset like the $3,000 HoloLens or something more affordable… like a VR headset.

Already have an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive? Then you should be good to go. But Microsoft has also been partnering with PC makers including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to offer headsets priced between $300 and $400 (plus an extra $100 when you add motion controllers).

Most of those headsets have featured virtually identical specs… but then there’s the Samsung Odyssey which has almost identical specs to the others.

Like every other headset designed for Windows Mixed Reality, the Samsung Odyssey features a 110 degree field of view, refresh rates up to 90 Hz, and inside out position tracking as well as support for Microsoft’s standard motion controllers.

But this $499 headset is one of the most expensive models to date, and that’s likely due to the display.

While most Windows Mixed Reality headsets have twin 1440 x 1440 pixel LCD displays, Samsung’s headset has 1440 x 1600 pixel AMOLED screens. That gives you a combined resolution of 2880 x 1660, and the OLED display panels should offer higher contrast.

Samsung’s headset also comes with headphones and features dual-array microphones.

The Samsung Odyssey headset goes up for pre-order today for $499 and it should ship on November 6th.

Microsoft and Samsung haven’t officially announced the Odyssey headset yet — Microsoft is holding a Mixed Reality event this afternoon where the reveal will probably take place. But a page for the headset went live on the Microsoft Store website a bit early last night, before it was removed. Pictures of the headset had already been leaked last week.

via /r/virtualreality and WalkingCat