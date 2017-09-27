ZTE Axon M foldable dual-screen phone leaked (again)

Chinese phone maker ZTE is set to unveil a new device on October 17th, and rumor has it that the phone maker will launch a phone with two displays that can unfold to create a tablet-like device.

It’s allegedly codenamed the ZTE Axon Multy, but now the folks at Android Authority say the phone will be called the Axon M when it comes to market.

Thanks to an anonymous source, Android Authority has also shared what’s allegedly a picture of the phone.

ZTE isn’t the only company working on a device that folds in half to become a phone and unfolds to become a tablet. But while Samsung and LG are developing flexible display technology to achieve that end, ZTE seems to be taking a much simpler path: the Axon M has two separate displays.

That means you’ll likely see a black border running down the middle of the screen when using the Axon M in tablet mode. But bezels have gotten a lot thinner in recent years, so there’s a good chance that line won’t be as noticeable as the borders on the last phone to feature this sort of design, the 2011 Kyocera Echo.

Android Authority reports the phone will have dual 1920 x 1080 pixel displays. When unfolded into tablet mode, they’ll work together like a single 6.8 inch, 2160 x 1920 pixel display.

You could also use the Axon M for multi-tasking, showing a different app on each screen… or two different apps on each screen, thanks to Android’s support for split-screen multitasking.

If Samsung manages to bring its folding phone with a single flexible display to market in the next year or so, I suspect it’ll be a much more compelling device thanks to the potential for a borderless display in both phone and tablet modes. But by taking a less inventive path, it seems like ZTE could beat Samsung to market with a phone that’s truly a phablet.