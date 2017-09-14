Zotac’s new Magnus mini gaming PCs support AMD Ryzen, Intel Kaby Lake and desktop graphics cards

Zotac launched its first small form-factor gaming desktop PCs with support for NVIDIA GeForce 10 series graphics last year. But at the time the company only supported laptop versions of NVIDIA’s Pascal-based graphics chips.

Now Zotac is updating its Magnus line of mini gaming PCs, and this time the company is adding support for full-sized desktop graphics cards.

The new Zotac Magnus EK Series features 7th-gen Intel “Kaby Lake” quad-core processor options and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 graphics.

Zotac’s Magnus ER series features the same graphics options, but this model is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor rather than an Intel CPU.

Each model features support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and includes a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 SATA slot for solid state and/or hard drive storage. The computers have 4 USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 TYpe-A port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port, an SD card slot, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

There are 3 DisplayPort 1.4 ports, but you can connect up to three external displays thanks to the USB Type-C port which also supports video output.

Here are some of the configurations Zotac will offer at launch:

There also Plus and “with Windows” versions of each configuration. The basic model is sold as a barebones system with a processor and graphics, but no memory and storage.

Plus means you get 8GB of RAM, a 120GB SSD and 1TB of storage, but no operating system.

With Windows, means you get all of the above plus Windows 10 Home comes pre-installed.