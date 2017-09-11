Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is a $380 dual-camera phone with 2X optical zoom

xiaomi, xiaomi mi note 3, samXiaomi’s new Mi Mix 2 smartphone may be an head-turner thanks to its ceramic body and slim bezels, but it’s not the only new phone the company unveiled today.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is a more affordable phone with a less striking design and a less powerful processor… but it has at least one feature you won’t find on the Mi Mix 2: dual rear cameras, including one with a 2x telephoto lens for optical zoom photography.

Xiaomi’s Mi Note 3 will be available in China soon for about $380 and up.

The phone featurea a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and 6GB of storage. The $380 model has 64GB of storage, but Xiaomi will also offer a 128GB model for about $445.

The Mi Note 3 has dual 12Mp rear cameras and support for optical image stabilization. There’s a 16MP front-facing camera.

Other features include a 3,500 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support, a fingerprint sensor, facial recoginition for unlocking the device, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

While this model has normal top and bottom bezels, with plenty of room for things like speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and a camera, Xiaomi says the side bezels are slim (although the company has a habit of making bezels look slimmer than they actually are in rendered images, so take the pictures with a grain of salt).