Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One ROM ported to the Mi 5X smartphone

Xiaomi’s Mi A1 smartphone may be the company’s first Android One device. But it’s identical to the Mi 5X smartphone the company launched earlier this year: the only difference is the software.

So it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that someone’s figured out how to the the Mi A1 software and package it into a custom ROM that you can install on a Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone.

In order to do that, you’ll need to unlock the bootloader on a Mi 5X, flash the TWRP custom recovery tool and then use it to flash the new ROM. But what you end up with is a phone that has nearly stock Android software instead of Xiaomi’s heavily-skinned version called MIUI.

It’s unclear if you’ll get all the benefits of an Android One device by installing a custom ROM. A key component of the Android One program is supposed to be prompt, regular security and feature updates delivered either by Google or a phone maker.

Typically when you install a custom ROM you end up relying on the developer of that ROM to release updates. But there’s at least one reason to think that a Mi 5X with the A1 firmware may just be treated like an A1 by Xiaomi and Google: the developer who posted the ROM uploaded a screenshot of the Phone Status screen that shows the phone’s model number as “Mi A1.”

Both the Mi 5X and Mi A1 feature 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 3,080 mAh batteries, dual cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and a microSD card slot.

via GSM Arena