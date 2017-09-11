Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook Pro with Coffee Lake CPU, NVIDIA graphics, slim bezels

Xiaomi is a relative newcomer to the laptop space, having launched its first notebook computers just over a year ago. Now Xiaom is laptop lineup is going “pro” with a new model sporting a quad-core Intel Coffee Lake processor, a full metal chassis, NVIDIA graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and a fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro also pretty compact for a notebook with a 15.6 inch display, measuring 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″ and weighing about 4.3 pounds.

Xiaomi’s new laptop should be available soon for about $860 and up. While it’ll officially be available in China at launch, I suspect it won’t take longer for international resellers to ship the notebook to the US, Europe, and other regions for a small markup.

The notebook features a 1920 x 1080 pixel glossy display with slim bezels, which helps explain the laptop’s relatively small size. It has an island-style backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, and a hands-on report from The Verge indicates that the touchpad is surprisingly good.

Other features include two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, SD card reader, and 3.5mm headset jack. The Mi Notebook Pro has a 60Wh battery and support for fast charging: a 35 minute charge should get you to about 50 percent battery life.

Xiaomi will offer at least three configurations:

Core i5-8250U with 8GB of RAM for $860

Core i7-8550U with 8GB of RAM $980

Core i7-8550U with 16GB of RAM for $1070

Each model has 256GB of solid state storage and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.