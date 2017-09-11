Xiaomi is a relative newcomer to the laptop space, having launched its first notebook computers just over a year ago. Now Xiaom is laptop lineup is going “pro” with a new model sporting a quad-core Intel Coffee Lake processor, a full metal chassis, NVIDIA graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and a fingerprint sensor.
The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro also pretty compact for a notebook with a 15.6 inch display, measuring 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″ and weighing about 4.3 pounds.
Xiaomi’s new laptop should be available soon for about $860 and up. While it’ll officially be available in China at launch, I suspect it won’t take longer for international resellers to ship the notebook to the US, Europe, and other regions for a small markup.
The notebook features a 1920 x 1080 pixel glossy display with slim bezels, which helps explain the laptop’s relatively small size. It has an island-style backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, and a hands-on report from The Verge indicates that the touchpad is surprisingly good.
Other features include two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, SD card reader, and 3.5mm headset jack. The Mi Notebook Pro has a 60Wh battery and support for fast charging: a 35 minute charge should get you to about 50 percent battery life.
Xiaomi will offer at least three configurations:
- Core i5-8250U with 8GB of RAM for $860
- Core i7-8550U with 8GB of RAM $980
- Core i7-8550U with 16GB of RAM for $1070
Each model has 256GB of solid state storage and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook Pro with Coffee Lake CPU, NVIDIA graphics, slim bezels"
…but no TB3, so no eGPU support
Tempting, but curious on the heat dissipation with such a thin design.