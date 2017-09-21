Liliputing

Vivo X20 and X20 Plus launch in India for $450 and up (with big 2:1 displays)

A few weeks after launching the Vivo V7+ smartphone with a 6 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, Vivo is back, and this time the company’s got two new phones with higher-resolution screens and faster processors.

The Vivo X20 is a 6 inch phone with a Snapdragon 660 chip and 2160 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, while the Vivo X20 Plus has a 6.4 inch screen (with the same resolution).

The new phones should be available in India soon for about $450 and up.

Both models feature 4GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and both feature 24MP front-facing cameras and a dual camera system on the back with 24MP + 5MP cameras.

But you only get optical image stabilization on the larger Vivo X20 Plus. And the Plus model also has a bigger battery (3,905 mAh vs 3,245 mAh for the Vivo X20).

 

Vivo will sell the X20 with 64GB for about Rs 30,000 ($460). A 128GB model will set you back Rs 34,000 ($520). And the Vivo X20 Plus with 64GB of storage goes for Rs 35,000 ($540).

Each model also has a microSD card slot.

It’s unlikely these phones will be available in the US anytime soon, but at a time when Apple, Samsung, and Google are selling phones with for as much as $1,000, it’s always fun to see what smaller companies are doing with mid-range phones for the international market.

via 91mobiles, AndroidOS.in, and TheAndroidSoul

2 Comments on "Vivo X20 and X20 Plus launch in India for $450 and up (with big 2:1 displays)"

jjj
Guest
jjj
Not exactly a good price but Vivo never has good prices. A good price would be half of what they charge.
Not that Vivo is small, it’s a top 5 phone maker.

jakky567
Member
jakky567
$300 sounds good for a Snapdragon 660. These are really powerful!

