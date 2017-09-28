One of the things you often hear from fans of GNU/Linux is that Linux distributions can provide new life to old computers that aren’t powerful enough to run modern versions of Windows.
But it seems like not all that many people are using recent builds of Ubuntu to do that… because the developers have decided to make it a bit tougher to install the popular Linux distro on computers with 32-bit processors.
In a nutshell, you won’t be able to download an official 32-bit disk image of Ubuntu 17.10 or later.
That doesn’t mean you won’t be able to run new versions of Ubuntu on machines with older processors. The operating system will continue to support i386 architecture and the Ubuntu archive with security updates for i386 will continue to be functional.
If you’re already using Ubuntu 17.04 or earlier, you’ll be able to upgrade to the latest build of the operating system. And if you want to perform a fresh install, you still have options including the MinimalCD disk image or Netinst image.
I also wouldn’t be surprised to see third-party developers compile disk images that allow you to install Ubuntu 32-bit the same way you’ve always been able to… but a key reason Canonical is killing the 32-bit ISO is because there’s just not that much demand for it anymore, with most computers released in the last few years featuring 64-bit processors.
The reason the company isn’t pulling the plug on 32-bit Ubuntu altogether is that there are still some users for machines with i386 processors… they’re just more niche than they used to be. Canonical envisions these computers with legacy processors being used in single-purpose devices like Internet of Things gadgets.
6 Comments on "Ubuntu to stop releasing 32-bit desktop ISOs"
Overdue
It’s hard to be all things to all people, this will let them focus their efforts on the hardware that the vast majority of users are installing Ubuntu on. And there are other distros that support 32bit (Debian, for example – https://www.debian.org/ports/index.en.html )
I can’t run Ubuntu on my router, either.
I can run OpenWRT/LEDE, though.
Sure, it’s perhaps, maybe, sad, well, really.. meh… that Ubuntu won’t support 32-bits.. and I feel exactly the same way about installing Ubuntu on my 386SX.. but there are other distributions… at least for 32-bits. And I was kidding about the 386SX.
In fact, I can’t remember the last time I came across a 32-bit PC. Wow. That’s weird.
some of the bay trail atoms are notoriously hard to install a 64 bit distro on, requiring many extra steps.
Baytrail is 64-bits. So what does that have to do with 32-bit CPUs?
Care to tilt at another windmill?
How far back in time do you need to go to find a 32 bit processor on a formerly Windows notebook?