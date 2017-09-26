TENAA reveals iPhone X battery, RAM specs

Apple likes to talk about some of the specs in its phones and tablets: the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X all have a brand new A11 Bionic processor which is widely regarded as the most powerful smartphone chip on the market to date.

But when it comes to other specs, Apple usually skips them and focuses on experience instead: the company tells us the iPhone X should get up to 13 hours of battery life while playing videos, but doesn’t say anything about the actual battery capacity, for instance.

A new listing at Chinese regulatory site TENAA provides some of the details Apple omitted.

The iPhone X, which is listed as the A1865 at TENAA, features a 2716 mAh battery and 3GB of RAM. That’s pretty much it for the new stuff.

But the site confirms a bunch of things we already knew, like that the phone would have a 2436 x 1125 pixel display, come with 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB storage options, and ship with iOS 11.

You can also get a pretty good look at the camera bump on the back of the phone, which is something Apple usually doesn’t show in promotional pictures.

By way of comparison, the iPhone 8 has an 1,821 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, and a 1334 x 750 pixel display, while the iPhone 8 Plus has a 2.675 mAh battery, a 1920 x 1080 pixel screen, and 3GB of RAM.

via @OnLeaks