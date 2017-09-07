Spotify and Hulu offers $5 subscription bundle for students

Media streaming companies Hulu and Spotify are launching a new deal aimed at students: you can sign up for both services for just $4.99 per month.

That’s actually the same price Spotify was already charging for student subscriptions… but now your $5 gets you access to streaming music and movies and TV shows for half the price of a full Spotify subscription.

In order to qualify for the deal you need to be 18 or older and enrolled at an accredited college or university in the United States. Existing Spotify Premium for Students subscribers don’t automatically get Hulu, but you can enroll for free through Spotify’s website.

Existing Hulu subscribers can also merge their account with Spotify Premium for Students.

Note that this deal also gets you access to the “Hulu Limited Commercials” plan, which normally costs $8 per month. If you want to go commercial-free you’ll still have to pay $12 per month for Hulu’s ad-free option.

And this last caveat shouldn’t be surprising: you can’t keep the $5 per month price forever. After you graduate your Spotify price will go up to $10 per month and you’ll lose access to Hulu… although it might not happen right away.

Spotify lets you sign up for student pricing for 12 months at a time, and you can re-verify up to 3 times (for a total of up to 4 years of student discount pricing. So if you renew your subscription and then graduate, you get to keep the $5 per month price until your last 12 months are up.

via Hulu