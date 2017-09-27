Samsung Windows Mixed Reality headset leaked

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the virtual reality space, thanks to the company’s Gear VR headsets that let you use a Samsung phone as a virtual reality device. But it looks like the company wants in on the PC-based VR experience too.

WalkingCat has posted some pictures on Twitter showing an unannounced Windows Mixed Reality headset with Samsung branding.

The headset looks a lot like similar models from Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and HP. In fact, all of those devices are designed to work with identical motion controllers (which are designed by Microsoft), and it looks like the Samsung headset will use the same controller.

Since this is a Mixed Reality headset, it’s likely it’ll also follow Microsoft’s specifications, which means you can probably expect dual 1440 x 1440 pixel displays, a 110 degree field of view, a 90 Hz refresh rate and inside out motion and position tracking.

The Samsung model seems to have a flip-up design that allows you to lift the visor away from your eyes without removing the headset. And it also has built-in headphones, which could help it stand out from all the other nearly identical Mixed Reality headsets expected to launch in October.

There’s no word on the price or release date for the Samsung model, but most similar systems are priced between $350 and $450 when you include a set of handheld motion controllers.