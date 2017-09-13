Per-app permissions coming to Windows 10

When you install a Windows Store app that may want access to location information from your PC, you’ll be prompted to grant or deny location access. But starting with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, Microsoft plans to add a whole bunch of other permissions.

The move is part of an effort to give users more control over the privacy settings on their PCs. Of course, it only applies if you actually use Windows Store apps. Legacy Windows applications won’t ask for your permission before accessing your location, camera, or other features.

Here’s the list of permissions you’ll be able to grant or deny to Windows Store apps:

Location

Camera

Microphone

Contacts

Calendar

Music Library

Pictures Library

Video Library

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update launches October 17th, and the new app permissions will only apply to apps you install after you’ve upgraded to that update. But you’ll also be able to go into the privacy settings menu on your PC to manage permissions for apps that are already installed.