Per-app permissions coming to Windows 10

When you install a Windows Store app that may want access to location information from your PC, you’ll be prompted to grant or deny location access. But starting with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, Microsoft plans to add a whole bunch of other permissions.
The move is part of an effort to give users more control over the privacy settings on their PCs. Of course, it only applies if you actually use Windows Store apps. Legacy Windows applications won’t ask for your permission before accessing your location, camera, or other features.
Here’s the list of permissions you’ll be able to grant or deny to Windows Store apps:
- Location
- Camera
- Microphone
- Contacts
- Calendar
- Music Library
- Pictures Library
- Video Library
The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update launches October 17th, and the new app permissions will only apply to apps you install after you’ve upgraded to that update. But you’ll also be able to go into the privacy settings menu on your PC to manage permissions for apps that are already installed.
Steam, Chrome, TurboTax and homeware ($10) Office 2016. No other apps on my windows box. If MS would support those apps on the Xbox one X, I would probably would not run a windows box anymore.
So… not a lot of incentive for them to make it happen, then 🙂
I guess Intuit could probably make a Universal Windows Platform version of QuickBooks that would work on the Xbox. Not sure Steam would be so simple, and MS blocks developers from bringing web browsers like Chrome from the Windows Store (for now).
Just curious, do you not have any games in Steam, or do you not consider them “apps”?