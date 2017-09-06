Liliputing

Netflix now comes with all T-Mobile ONE family plans

at by 1 Comment

T-Mobile’s BingeOn service already lets customers stream videos from Netflix (and other video providers) without that data counting against their monthly high-speed data caps. Now T-Mobile is also offering to foot the bill for your Netflix subscription.

The US wireless carrier has announced that all T-Mobile ONE family plans now include a Netflix subscription for no additional charge, starting September 12th.

You’ll need at least two lines on your T-Mobile ONE unlimited talk, text, and data plan to get the perk.

The move could save you $10 per month if you’re already a Netflix customer, or give you access to thousands of hours of TV and video programming if you’re not. Sure, it’s a gimmick to get you to switch phone carriers, but as far as gimmicks go, this is a pretty nifty one.

Of course, it’d help if T-Mobile had the network coverage to rival AT&T and Verizon. The option to Stream House of Cards is only useful if you can get reliable service in your neighborhood.

T-Mobile ONE plans start at $70 per month for one line, but you don’t get Netflix that way. Qualifying plans include:

  • 2 lines for $120 ($60 each)
  • 3 lines for $140 ($47 each)
  • 4 lines for $160 ($40 each)

Those prices are all for customers who sign up for AutoPay. Add $5 per line if you don’t use automatic payments.

Keep in mind that while Netflix is included in T-Mobile’s (potentially net neutrality-defying) BingeOn service, the company will limit you to 480p video streaming while using BingeOn.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Netflix now comes with all T-Mobile ONE family plans"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Ajemo Haltom
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Netflix is great to have unlimited… but the elephant in the room is tethering data. If we can’t make that unlimited, let’s just start with a conservative number like the first 50GB of tethering data with no throttling.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 8 minutes ago
wpDiscuz