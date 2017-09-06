Netflix now comes with all T-Mobile ONE family plans

T-Mobile’s BingeOn service already lets customers stream videos from Netflix (and other video providers) without that data counting against their monthly high-speed data caps. Now T-Mobile is also offering to foot the bill for your Netflix subscription.

The US wireless carrier has announced that all T-Mobile ONE family plans now include a Netflix subscription for no additional charge, starting September 12th.

You’ll need at least two lines on your T-Mobile ONE unlimited talk, text, and data plan to get the perk.

The move could save you $10 per month if you’re already a Netflix customer, or give you access to thousands of hours of TV and video programming if you’re not. Sure, it’s a gimmick to get you to switch phone carriers, but as far as gimmicks go, this is a pretty nifty one.

Of course, it’d help if T-Mobile had the network coverage to rival AT&T and Verizon. The option to Stream House of Cards is only useful if you can get reliable service in your neighborhood.

T-Mobile ONE plans start at $70 per month for one line, but you don’t get Netflix that way. Qualifying plans include:

2 lines for $120 ($60 each)

3 lines for $140 ($47 each)

4 lines for $160 ($40 each)

Those prices are all for customers who sign up for AutoPay. Add $5 per line if you don’t use automatic payments.

Keep in mind that while Netflix is included in T-Mobile’s (potentially net neutrality-defying) BingeOn service, the company will limit you to 480p video streaming while using BingeOn.