MSI Vortex G25 compact gaming desktop goes Coffee Lake

MSI is updating its small form-factor Vortex G25 gaming PC with a new model sporting an Intel Core i7-8700 Coffee Lake processor.

The new MSI Vortex G25 features an Intel Z370 motherboard and Intel’s recently announced 6-core, 12-thread chip.

While that’s not the most powerful processor in Intel’s new 8th-gen Core lineup, it’s a pretty close second and MSI says it should provide up to a 40 percent boost in performance.

The Vortex G25 measures 13″ x 11″ x 1.7″ and weighs about 5.5 pounds. It’s basically the size of a gaming laptop, but instead of a built-in display and keyboard, it has a cooling system with two fans and 8 heatppipes to help keep the system from overheating.

MSI will offer configurations with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics (with 3GB or 6GB of GDDR5 memory) or GeForce GTX 1070 graphics (with 8GB of memory).

Other features include:

Support for up to 64GB of DDR-2400 RAM (4 SODIMM slots)

2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD

2 NVMe M.2 SSD slots

1 Thunderbolt 3 ort

1 USB 3.1 Type-C port

3 USB 3.0 ports

2 HDMI 2.0 ports

Headphone out and mic in jacks

192 kHz/24-bit audio

MSI hasn’t announce a price or release date for the Vortex G25 yet.

