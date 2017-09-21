Moto G5S Plus goes up for pre-order, ships Sept 29th

Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphone is now up for pre-order in the US. The Moto G5S Plus features a 5.5 inch full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3,000 mAh battery.

It also has an all-metal body, which is part of what sets it apart from the original G5 Plus. The S stands for “special edition.”

The Moto G5S Plus is up for pre-order now for $230 and up (although that’s a discount from the list price of $280).

The entry-level model features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but you can also get a 4GB/64GB model for $300 (the list price is $350).

The phone features dual 13MP rear cameras, an 8MP front camera, Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11ac WiFi, a mono speaker, and a microSD card slot. It supports fast charging, allowing you to get up to 6 hours of battery life from a 15 minute charge. And Motorola says the Moto G5S Plus has a “water repellent nano coating,” but the company doesn’t give the G5S Plus an IP water resistance rating, so you probably won’t want to take it swimming.

It also has a micro USB port and a headset jack.

In a lot of ways, this phone seems like a cheaper alternative to the $399 Moto X4. But the X4 has a slightly faster processor, IP68 water and dust resistance, a USB Type-C port, and NFC.