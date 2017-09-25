Liliputing

Microsoft announces 4 new Windows 10 S laptops, coming soon for $275 and up

Windows 10 S is a streamlined (or maybe stripped down) version of Windows that can only run third-party apps if they’re available from the Windows Store. The upshot is that you get tighter security and the possibility of better performance… and if you’re not happy with the available apps and features you can pay $50 to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro.

When Microsoft first introduced Windows 10 S, the company explained that it was designed with the education market in mind. But it’s not only for education. Today Microsoft is talking business… and among other things, the company is announcing 4 new Windows 10 S laptops that will be available in the coming months for $275 and up. They’re all designed for “Firstline workers” includes sales associates, customer services people, and others who are “the first point of contact between an organization and its customers.”

In other words, these are basically low-cost laptops designed for use in commercial environments.

Upcoming models include:

  • HP Stream 14 Pro coming in October for $275
  • Acer Aspire 1 14″ laptop coming in Q4, 2017 for $299
  • Acer Swift 1 13″ laptop coming in Q4, 2017 fror $349
  • Lenovo V330 14″ laptop coming in February, 2018 for $349

Microsoft describes all of these laptops as “ultraslim,” and says they’re designed for use with the new Microsoft 365 F1 enterprise plan that includes Office 365 apps and cloud features as well as additional security and management features.

BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
But will they run Linux?
😉

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 1 minute ago
Member
zdanee
So, are these still x86 based, or are these the promised Windows10-on-ARM solutions?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 23 minutes ago
thatGuy
Guest
thatGuy
Ultrasim?? Sounds like AMD is involved. Ryzen Mobile!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 20 minutes ago
jakky567
Member
jakky567
I had to think about it for a second, then I remembered AMD’s marketing department is quite possibly a bunch of 13 year olds.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 54 minutes ago
Member
YCAU
Top Google hit for “firtline workers”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes 59 seconds ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
You’ve discovered my SEO secret…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 seconds ago
