MacBook Pro with Core i5-8250U shows up at Geekbench

Apple may have just updated its MacBook lineup with models sporting 7th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake” chips a few months ago. But it looks like there’s a possibility that new models with 8th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” processors are on the way.

A series of listings in the Geekbench database suggest someone is running the benchmarking tool on MacBook Pro models with an Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core processor and 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

There’s always a chance that someone has entered false information, but if the details on Geekbench are accurate, it seems that the benchmark has been run on several computers with Apple motherboards and macOS software (with some results listed for a machine running macOS 10.12.6 and others for macOS 10.13).

It’s probably best to take the actual benchmark scores with a grain of salt, but they seem to fall somewhere between the scores for a mid-2017 MacBook Pro with a 13 inch display and a dual-core Kaby Lake processor and those for a 15 inch model with a quad-core Kaby Lake chip, at least when it comes to multi-core performance.

That makes sense, since the Core i5-8250U is a 15 watt quad-core chips that has a lower TDP than the 15 inch MacBook pro’s Core i7-7700HQ 35 watt quad-core processor… but it has twice as many CPU cores as the 13 inch MacBook’s 15 watt Core i5-7267U dual-core processor.

I’m not sure what to make of the name that shows up in Geekbench: MacBookPro 14,1 could be an indicating that the notebook has a 14 inch display. Or it could just be a placeholder name since other MacBook laptops are listed in Geekbench with more descriptive names like “MacBook Pro (15-inch Mid 2017)”.

Update: It probably doesn’t mean much.

geekbench (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)

thanks anonymous!