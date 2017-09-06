Logitech launches first ergonomic trackball mouse in nearly 10 years (MX Ergo)

The computer mouse as we know it has been around since the 1960s, although it’s gone through some major changes including the move from using a ball to track motion to using optical or laser technology and the shift in recent years from wired to wireless.
But the trackball actually predates the mouse by nearly two decades… and they’re still popular with folks who have limited mobility, since they don’t require you to move your hand, arm, and wrist as much as a mouse. Some folks without any mobility impairments also insist that they’re more ergonomic… but trackballs are a lot less common than mice.
In fact, PC accessory maker Logitech hasn’t released a new trackball in nearly a decade… but the company’s giving the trackball another go today with the release of the Logitech MX Ergo, which is now available for $100.
The new pointing device looks like a mouse, thanks to left and right click buttons, a scroll wheel, and other common features. But you control the motion of an on-screen cursor by moving the ball on the left side of the MX Ergo.
Logitech’s new trackball lets you adjust cursor sensitivity and speed with the press of a button, and the MX Ergo connects to your computer using a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle or Bluetooth. It can be paired with up to two computers at the same time, allowing you to do things like copy files or text from one computer to the next (with Logitech options Software installed).
There’s also an adjustable metal hinge that lets you tilt the MX Ergo at up to a 20 degree angle to make it more comfortable to rest your hand on for an extended time.
Logitech’s new trakcball mouse has a 500 mAh battery that should last for up to 4 months on a charge, but it can be recharged with a USB cable. The Logitech MX Ergo measures about 5.3″ x 3.9″ x 2″ and weighs about 6 ounces. It’s officially compatible with Windows 7 or later or macOS X 10.12 or later.
I will very happy to get rid of the dongle!
The choice in trackballs is really rather poor, so it’s good to see a new option. Unfortunately I’ve had really bad luck with the longevity of Logitech trackballs, but the ability to connect to two computers might make this worth a try.
I was excited to here, until I saw picture. They already had wireless M570 for ages which has exact the same design (I have one). The trackball for thumb is a bad design for gaming or any kind of precision work.
– 18 years of using Microsoft Trackball (yup still going) and Kensington Orbit mouse (just because everything else sucks)
Which trackball mice would you recommend for gaming? I’m curious to try one.
I game (Battlefield 1) with Kensington Orbit. Can’t game with Microsoft Trackball though, because you can’t hold right click and click left click at the same. Orbit is not the best because it doesn’t have too many buttons, but it’s better then anything else
For gaming any non thumb will do really, you will have more control with 2+ fingers on the trackball then you would do with 1 thumb
I’ve been using the old model at work for years and it’s still holding up well. I like the new model’s tilt design but I’m not a fan of non-replaceable batteries. If the one I’m using now ever dies, it’ll be a tough choice between the old and new model.