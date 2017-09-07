LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus tablet (and dock) hits T-Mobile for $240

The LG G Pad X2 8.0 is a tablet with decent specs, including an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, Android 7.0 software, and a 6,300 mAh battery. It’s also an unusual tablet, since it also comes with a “Plus Pack” dock that adds a kickstand, ports, and extra battery life, among other things.

Last month details about the tablet were leaked. Now it’s officially available for purchase.

T-Mobile is selling the G Pad X2 8.0 for $240 outright, or for $10 per month when you sign up for a payment plan.

The tablet measures 8.6″ x 5″ x 0.27″ and weighs about 10 ounces. it features a 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for up to 2TB of additional storage.

It supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and T-Mobile’s HSPA+ and 4G LTE networks.

The LG G Pad X2 8.0 has 5MP front and rear cameras, and both support HDR photography.

LG’s Plus Pack includes a 4,400 mAh battery, stereo speakers, a full-sized USB port, and the kickstand. It attaches to the back of the tablet via a set of pogo pins, making it easy to attach the dock when you want it and remove it when you don’t.

via TabletMonkeys