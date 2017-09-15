Is this the Lenovo ThinkPad 25th anniversary edition?

Lenovo is planning to launch a 25th-anniversary ThinkPad laptop soon, and signs point to it being a notebook with classic ThinkPad design elements and modern specs. In fact, it may even be part of the company’s current ThinkPad T470 family.

But as for the design? We already knew it’d probably have a retro-style colorful ThinkPad logo and a classic keyboard. Now we have a better idea of what that looks like, thanks to an image posted to the LenovoPartner website.

Spotted by redditor Liskni_si, the picture shows a laptop with a a raised-key keyboard featuring 7 rows of keys, a blue enter key, dedicated buttons for volume and other functions, and a Lenovo TrackPoint button as well as a touchpad, giving you two different ways to navigate.

The laptop also seems to have multiple camera lenses above the display, suggesting that the notebook may have an IR camera with support for Windows Hello. There’s also a fingerprint sensor to the right of the keyboard.

Oh, and the words “Anniversary Edition” are written above the keyboard.

There’s no word on the exact price, specs, or release date, but the Lenovo ThinkPad 25 is expected to launch by the end of 2017 and sell a lot less than $5,000 (despite some earlier rumors that it’d be super pricey).

With 25 years of history to draw from, it looks like Lenovo decided to balance some popular features from years past with items that modern users expect. But there’s one thing that’s likely to disappoint folks who were hoping for a ThinkPad with truly classic design — the display looks like it has a 16:9 aspect ratio rather than 4:3.

Then again, the first ThinkPad I ever owned had a grayscale display because I bought it at a time when color laptop displays were expensive and uncommon. I doubt there are too many folks clamoring for that particular classic design style from Lenovo’s new anniversary edition laptop.

