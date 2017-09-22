Lenovo ThinkPad 25 specs and pictures leaked ahead of launch

Lenovo’s 25th anniversary ThinkPad is coming soon, and we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect thanks to a few recent leaks.

But German site WinFuture is filling in the blanks with more than a dozen pictures of the upcoming 14 inch laptop. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt also confirms that the notebook is basically a special version of Lenovo’s ThinkPad T470 with a custom case and keyboard.

The new notebook sports a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, up to an Intel Core i7-7500U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive.

It has a Thunderbolt 3 port and an infrared camera for Windows Hello face recognition, as well as a fingerprint scanner to the right of the keyboard. It also has NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and USB 3.0 ports and an SD card reader.

The notebook is reasonably compact, measuring about 0.8 inches thick and weighing about 3.5 pounds.

All told, it has everything you’d expect from a modern Lenovo ThinkPad laptop. But here are the retro features:

Classic ThinkPad 7-row keyboard with a blue enter key and backlit keys

Colorful classic ThinkPad logo

Removable 48 Wh battery

That’s… about it. If you were hoping for a 4:3 screen, a Lenovo ThinkLight system, or a classic ThinkPad lid latch, you’ll probably be disappointed.

But if you’ve been holding out for a modern laptop that doesn’t have an island-style keyboard layout or non-replaceable battery, this may be one of the few options available when it launches later this year.

Or, you know, you could just build your own retro ThinkPad by replacing the guts of an old model with modern hardware.

You can find more pictures at WinFuture.