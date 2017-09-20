Leaked Intel NUC roadmap lays out plans through 2019

Intel may be hitting pause on its Compute Stick line of products to focus on a new Compute Card form factor. But it looks like the company’s mini PC plans for the next few years continues to include Intel NUC mini-desktops.

A leaked product roadmap published by CNX Software shows Intel’s plans for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

So what’s next? Unsurprisingly, new NUC computers featuring Intel’s upcoming Coffee Lake and Gemini Lake processors. But we can also expect some systems with high-power Core i7 Kaby-Lake H processors and support for discrete graphics.

Those new high-end systems may serve as a replacement for Intel’s current “Skull Canyon” NUC aimed at folks looking for a compact gaming machine. Sticking with the metal-sounding codenames, the new systems are called “Hades Canyon,” and “Hades Canyon VR.” They should launch in the second quarter of 2018.

Models with Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 Coffee Lake-U chips are code-named “Bean Canyon,” are coming in Q3, 2018.

And Intel apparently plans to start off the year with the launch of its new “June Canyon” NUC featuring Intel Celeron J4005 and Pentium J5005 chip options as part of the upcoming Gemini Lake line of low-power, low-cost chips that follow up Intel’s current Apollo Lake lineup.

Here are some of the things that make each upcoming NUC model stand out:

Hades Canyon – up to 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, support for up to 6 displays, Intel Optane ready, 32GB max RAM, up to 100W TDP

– up to 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, support for up to 6 displays, Intel Optane ready, 32GB max RAM, up to 100W TDP Bean Canyon – 1 Thunderbolt 3 port, up to 3 displays, Optane ready, 32GB RAM max, up to 28 W TDP

– 1 Thunderbolt 3 port, up to 3 displays, Optane ready, 32GB RAM max, up to 28 W TDP June Canyon – Up to 2 displays, 8GB RAM max, 10W TDP

You can find more details at CNX Software, and keep in mind that this is a preliminary, leaked product roadmap. Things could change in the coming months and years.