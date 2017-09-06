Kobo takes on Audible with $10 per month audiobook subscriptions

Kobo is probably the third best-known eBook provider, which is to say that it’s the one you probably keep forgetting exists. The company offers a line of eBook readers as well as apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and even BlackBerry. And now you can use those apps to do more than read eBooks. you can listen to audiobooks.

Kobo is now selling audiobooks through its online store. The company is also offering a monthly audiobook subscription service to rival Amazon’s Audible.

Here’s how it works. Pay $10 per month and you get a credit for use toward any one audiobook, even if it normally sells for more than $10. There’s also an option to purchase a 3-pack of audiobook credits for three times that price.

That’s the US pricing, by the way. Kobo audiobook subscriptions run $13 per month in Canada or Australia, $14 in New Zealand, and £7 in the UK. There’s also a 30-day free trial, which basically means you can get one audiobook for free just for trying the service.

Audible subscriptions, by the way, currently run $15 per month.