Liliputing

Intel launches 8th-gen Core “Coffee Lake” chips for desktops: more cores, more overclocking, still 14nm

at by 5 Comments

Intel’s 8th-gen desktop processors will hit the streets October 5th. The new processors, formerly known by the codename “Coffee Lake” include the first Core i3 desktop chips with 4 CPU cores and the first Core i5 desktop chips with 6 cores.

Overall, Intel says its Coffee Lake chips will offer up to a 25 percent performance boost over their 7th-gen counterparts when it comes to gaming, and up to a 32 percent boost in 4K video editing, even though the new chips are manufactured using the same 14nm process.

There is a downside though: if you’re hoping to upgrade your Kaby Lake desktop to Coffee Lake, you’ll need to buy a new motherboard.

That likely won’t be an issue for folks who just get an 8th-gen desktop chip when buying their next computer. But upgraders will need to buy a new motherboard designed with Intel’s new Z370 chipset.

Intel says that’s because it has improved power delivery for hexa-core processors, memory routing support for DDR4-2666 RAM, and enhanced package power delivery for overclocking. But the company requires Z370 chipset motherboards even if you’re using one of its 8th-gen chips that doesn’t support all those features.

Here’s an overview of the first 8th-gen Intel Core desktop chips:

 Name Freq Turbo Cores/Threads TDP Smart Cache Unlocked? Price
 Core i7-8700K  3.7 GHz  4.7 GHz  6/12  95W  12 MB  Y $359
 Core i7-8700  3.2 GHz  4.6 GHz  6/12  65W  12 MB  N $303
 Core i5-8600K  3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz  6/6  95W  9 MB  Y $257
 Core i5-8400  2.8 GHz  4 GHz  6/6  65W  9 MB  N $182
 Core i3-8350K  4 GHz  N/A  4/4  91W  6 MB  Y $168
 Core i3-8100  3.6 GHz  N/A  4/4  65W  6 MB  N $117

The Core i3 chips support DDR4-2400 dual-channel memory, while the Core i5 and Core i7 chips support DDR4-2666.

The K series chips are aimed at enthusiasts who want to squeeze more power out of their processors. They can be overclocked to higher levels than previous Intel chips and support per-for overclocking.

Intel calls the Core i7-8700K its “best gaming desktop processor,” thanks to a range of features including its high core and thread count, support for overclocking, and support for up to 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes. Technically, the company’s recently launched Core i9 X-series processors are more powerful, but they’re also a lot more expensive, with prices ranging from $1200 to $2000. They’re also probably overkill for most consumer-oriented tasks.

The 14-core, 16-core, and 18-core Intel Core X-series “Extreme Edition” Core i9-7940X, Core i9-7960X, and Core i9-7980XE processors are available starting today, buy the way.

While Intel’s 8th-gen desktop chips use the same CPU and GPU architecture as their 7th-gen counterparts, changes to the core count, clock speed, and other features should offer a performance bump.

We’ll probably have to wait until 2018 to see Intel’s first 10nm processors using a new “Ice Lake” architecture. But for now, Intel’s new chips should help it stay competitive in the desktop space at a time when rival chip maker AMD is making waves with its Ryzen processors that offer a huge performance boost over AMD’s earlier chips, while coming in at lower prices than Intel’s equivalent processors.

Intel still has a major advantage in the laptop space: the company recently launched its 8th-gen “Kaby Lake Refresh” chips for mobile devices, offering up to 40 percent better performance thanks to the move from dual-core to quad-core chips.

AMD has yet to launch its Ryzen mobile processor lineup.

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Intel launches 8th-gen Core “Coffee Lake” chips for desktops: more cores, more overclocking, still 14nm"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Isn’t competition wonderful? All these choices at somewhat reasonable pricing (except for Core i9).

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 35 minutes ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ryzen vs Coffee!

r3-1200 ($109) vs ($117) i3-8100
r3-1300x ($129) vs ($117) i3-8100
r5-1400 ($169) vs ($117) i3-8100
r5-1500x ($189) vs ($168) i3-8350k
r5-1600 ($219) vs ($182) i5-8400
r5-1600x ($249) vs ($257) i5-8600k
r5-1600x ($249) vs ($303) i7-8700
r5-1600x ($249) vs ($359) i7-8700k
r5-1700 ($329) vs ($359) i7-8700k
r5-1700x ($399) vs ($359) i7-8700k
r5-1800x ($499) vs ($359) i7-8700k
r5-1800x ($499) vs ($589) i7-7820X

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 40 minutes ago
Guest
Max L L
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That’s a bad comparison….

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 1 minute ago
Member
Grant Russell
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I wonder if we’ll see any 6-core 35W CPUs

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 20 minutes ago
Haha
Guest
Haha
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

A quad core i3 for $117… budget gaming is looking better every day!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 4 minutes ago
wpDiscuz