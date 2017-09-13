Intel launches 7th-gen NUC for business (with fanless options)

Intel launched its first NUC mini desktop computers with Apollo Lake and Kaby Lake CPU options earlier this year. Now the company is updating its business-class line of NUC systems.

New options include models with Intel vPro technology, as well as the option for businesses to buy an NUC board without a case, allowing them to design their own chassis or build the NUC into smart devices such as kiosks or vending machines.

Some companies have already started to take advantage of the board-only option to design Intel NUC-based computers with fanless designs.

Intel’s 7th-gen NUC for Business products were formerly codenamed “Dawson Canyon,” and a company called SimplyNUC is taking pre-orders for several different models, and plans to offer a fanless option with passive cooling soon.

These systems are aimed at enterprise customers looking for a compact computer that can be used for signage, kiosks, meeting rooms, or similar applications. But there’s nothing stopping you from picking one up for use in a home or small office.

While the Dawson Canyon commercial NUC systems don’t have Intel’s new Kaby Lake-R quad-core processors, they do come with a 3 year warranty and offer up to a Core i5-7300U processor with Intel vPro.

Other features include support for up to 32GB of RAM, support for 2-3 displays, depending on the model, support for PCIe x4 solid state storage, and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD on some models.

