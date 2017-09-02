Huawei Mate 10 smartphone with Kirin 970 chip launching Oct 16th

As expected, Huawei’s next flagship phone will be powered by the Kirin 970 processor the company unveiled this week at the IFA show in Berlin. The new phone is called the Huawei Mate 10 and it’ll get an official launch on October 16th.

There’s also a higher-priced model called the Mate 10 Pro that will be unveiled at the same time.

We’ll learn more about things like the screen, storage, software, and cameras for the phones in October. But now that the Kirin 970 processor is official, it seems likely that the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will take advantage of the chip’s new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for speedy image recognition and other artificial intelligence-related tasks.

Among other things, this enables support for scene and object recognition in the camera app, allowing you to snap a group of pictures and select the best shots.

The Kirin 970 is a 10nm processor that features an octa-core CPU (4 ARM Cortex A73 CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores), 12-core ARM Mali-G72 graphics, a dual ISP system for cameras featuring support for hybrid autofocus, low-light image capture, and motion photography, and LTE Cat 18 support for download speeds up to 1.2 Gbps.