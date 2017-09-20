Huawei Mate 10 Lite sports 2:1 display, quad cameras (leaks)

Huawei plans to launch new phones in October, and if VentureBeat’s Evan Blass is correct (which he usually is), it looks like we can expect at least three models. There are the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro phones we’d already heard about. And then there’s the Huawei Mate 10 Lite.

As the name suggests, this will probably be a cheaper phone than the other two. But it’s still got a couple of special features to help it stand out.

For instance, this is the only phone in the bunch to feature a display with an 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio, thanks to its 5.9 inch, 2160 x 1080 screen.

The Mate 10 Lite is Huawei’s first phone with that aspect ratio… and it’s also the company’s first phone to feature four cameras. It has dual rear cameras and dual front-facing cameras.

The rear camera system features a 16MP camera paired with a secondary 2MP camera, while the front of the phone has a 13MP + 2MP camera setup, allowing for bokeh-style depth effects.

Other features include a Kirin 659 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,340 mAh battery.

Blass says the phone will ship in November and sell for about $450.