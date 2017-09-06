HP launches a new Android tablet… in India

HP has a complicated relationship with tablets. Instead of launching an Android tablet when those looked like the next big thing, the company acquired Palm for $1.2 billion, put out the HP TouchPad tablet with webOS software, and then promptly discontinued that tablet after initial sales numbers were disappointing.

Eventually the company did release a few Android-powered tablets. But it’s been a few years since the company launched a new model in the US, where HP is instead focusing on Windows devices including tablets, notebooks, and convertibles.

But it turns out HP hasn’t given up on Android tablets altogether. The company just launched a new model in India.

It’s called the HP Pro 8, and it’s a 4G-capable tablet that you can also use like an oversized smartphone.

The tablet features an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS multitouch display, a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8735 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a microSD card slot, 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0.

The HP Pro 8 has a 5MP rear camera with autofocus and a VGA front-facing camera. It has a single 1.2 watt speaker, two microphones, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB 2.0 port. It ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The tablet measures 8.3″ x 5″ x 0.5″ and weighs about 1.1 pounds. HP says it should get up to 15 hours of battery life from its 6,000 mAh, 22.8 Wh battery.

HP’s tablet isn’t going to win any awards for performance, design, or state-of-the-art specs or software. But this is a tablet aimed at enterprise users, and it does have a few business-friendly features including built-in support for GSM wireless networks and a set of pogo pins on the back of the tablet that let you add “jackets” with additional features.

The HP Pro 8 is expected to sell for about $300 in India.

