HP EliteOne 1000 all-in-one desktop has an upgradeable display

All-in-one desktops are pretty nifty solutions that let you save space by packing the guts of a PC into the same body as the display. But they’re not as easy to upgrade or repair as traditional tower PCs, since the components aren’t typically meant to be replaced.

HP’s new EliteOne 1000 G1 is different. It’s a business-class all-in-one desktop computer with all of the PC components packed into a base that’s designed to be opened without a screwdriver. And is uses a replaceable screen system, allowing you to choose from a set of display options and/or switch to a different option if you want to go with a touchscreen or a bigger and/or higher-resolution display in the future.

The HP EliteOne 1000 G1 launches this month for $1259 and up.

The entry-level price is for a model with a 23.8 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch display. Other display options include:

27 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel display coming in September for $1499 and up

34 inch curved 3440 x 1440 pixel display coming in November, price TBD

23.8 inch full 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display

The PC base station supports up to an Intel Core i7-7700 quad-core, 65 watt processor, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (with two SODIMM slots), and storage options including hard drives, SSDs, and PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Other features include two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, 4 USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort in and out jacks, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. And there’s a webcam and IR sensor integrated into the front of each display.

Sure, it’d be nice if you could bring any display and not just one of HP’s small set of options. But some upgradeability is certainly better than none if you’re hoping to buy a PC this year that will still be usable in the years to come.