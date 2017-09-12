HP EliteOne 1000 all-in-one desktop has an upgradeable display

All-in-one desktops are pretty nifty solutions that let you save space by packing the guts of a PC into the same body as the display. But they’re not as easy to upgrade or repair as traditional tower PCs, since the components aren’t typically meant to be replaced.
HP’s new EliteOne 1000 G1 is different. It’s a business-class all-in-one desktop computer with all of the PC components packed into a base that’s designed to be opened without a screwdriver. And is uses a replaceable screen system, allowing you to choose from a set of display options and/or switch to a different option if you want to go with a touchscreen or a bigger and/or higher-resolution display in the future.
The HP EliteOne 1000 G1 launches this month for $1259 and up.
The entry-level price is for a model with a 23.8 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch display. Other display options include:
- 27 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel display coming in September for $1499 and up
- 34 inch curved 3440 x 1440 pixel display coming in November, price TBD
- 23.8 inch full 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display
The PC base station supports up to an Intel Core i7-7700 quad-core, 65 watt processor, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (with two SODIMM slots), and storage options including hard drives, SSDs, and PCIe NVMe solid state storage.
Other features include two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, 4 USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort in and out jacks, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. And there’s a webcam and IR sensor integrated into the front of each display.
Sure, it’d be nice if you could bring any display and not just one of HP’s small set of options. But some upgradeability is certainly better than none if you’re hoping to buy a PC this year that will still be usable in the years to come.
Great idea to put the computer in the display stand! But why not even go one step further and make it open for pico-ITX or nano-ITX and a slot for SATA drives?
Why not just have a computer that is a display stand with a VESA mount and an HDMI port?
I’m not seeing a lot to recommend this versus just a mini-pi and a standard monitor.
The EliteOne 1000 AiO has a single 2.5″ SATA drive slot that can accommodate an HDD or an SSD. This in addition to the 22×80 M.2 PCIe slot.