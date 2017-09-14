Google’s next-gen Pixel announcement coming Oct 4th

After months of leaks about Google’s follow-up to last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, the wait is almost over. On October 4th, Google will announce… something.

That’s about all the company is saying for now, but all signs point to a new phone or two at the very least.

Here’s the evidence:

You can sign up for news at madeby.google.com/askmore, a site that asks if you’re “thinking about changing phones?”

There’s a new YouTube video from Google called “Funny you should ask” that features question-after-question from users who are apparently fed up with their existing phones.

Google’s posting billboards for the upcoming announcement too.

Rumor has it that there are at least two new phones on the way. The successor to the first Pixel is expected to be a 5 inch model that looks a lot like last year’s model, but which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, while the follow-up to the Pixel XL is expected to have a 6 inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, slim bezels, and pressure-sensitive sides that you can squeeze to perform some actions.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we heard more about upcoming Android One phones on or around October 4th as well. While Pixel devices tend to be high-end smartphones, it seems like Android One handsets could become decent options for fans of stock Android software looking for a more affordable alternative.

Google and Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi Mi A1, which has the best specs of any Android One phone to date, but it’s not sold in the United States (at least not officially). But Motorola and HTC may also be working on Android One phones that could be marketed to US customers.