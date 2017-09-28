Google Home Max speaker, Ultra Pixel smartphone leaked

With just under a week left to go until Google’s October 4th event, more details about unannounced hardware from the company continue to leak.

The latest rumors point to a new high-end smart speaker called the Google Home Max, and some sort of phone called the Ultra Pixel.

Google Ultra Pixel

The first thing to note about the Ultra Pixel is that it’s not entirely clear how legit this leak is: the pictures look believable, but they could be fake. The second thing is that it’s unclear if we’re looking at a brand new device that will launch alongside Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, or if Ultra Pixel is just a different name for the Pixel 2 XL.

Anyway, here’s what we know: Arun Maini claims to have received some pictures and videos from a presentation that allegedly showed off information about a new device called the Ultra Pixel, and he’s posted some of those details in his own YouTube video.

If this is the Pixel 2 XL, then it’s the first good look we’ve had at the front of the phone, which seems to have slim top and bottom bezels and nearly no bezels on the sides.

It’s also said to have dual rear cameras and a “new” kind of fingerprint scanner, which could be an under-glass sensor that recognizes your finger when you place it on a portion of the screen.

And Maini says there are also indications that the phone will support a new design language gesture-based control scheme designed for bezel-less phones.

It’s worth noting that some pretty experienced Google-watchers are unimpressed with this “leak,” so it may turn out to be nothing.

Google Home Max

The original Google Home is a $129 smart speaker designed to respond to voice commands thanks to Google Assistant.

While it’s not clear if Google plans to release a 2nd-gen model anytime soon, it does seem like the company will expand the Google Home lineup. Earlier this month details about a new Google Home Mini leaked, suggesting a smaller $50 speaker would be Google’s answer to Amazon’s Echo Dot.

Now 9to5Google reports there may also be a high-end model called the Google Home Max.

It’s said to feature stereo speakers and may or may not be called Max when it comes to market.

The speaker would be designed to take on higher-end connected speakers like those from Sonos, as well as Apple’s upcoming HomePod.

Rival Amazon, meanwhile, seems to be doubling down on affordable speakers: the company introduced the $149 Echo Plus, the $130 Echo Spot, and the $99 2nd-gen Echo yesterday.

We should find out if one or both of these devices are real on Wednesday. And by Thursday I expect speculation about the upcoming Pixel 3 to start running rampant.

via Android Police