Google and Bose unveil headphones “optimized for Google Assistant”

Bose is launching the first headphones with built-in support for Google Assistant. As spotted in leaked pictures, the new Bose QuietComort 35 II noise-canceling headphones have a built-in action button that you can use to trigger Google Assistant.

You do need to pair the headphones to a phone via Bluetooth though — so it’s not like the QC35 II headphones have Assistant baked in. They just provide easy access to a feature that’s running on your iPhone or Android device.

The Bose QC35 II headphones are available starting today for $350.

That’s a pretty hefty price tag, but Bose is a premium headphone maker that makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. The QC35 II model is a set of Bluetooth headphones that you can also plug in via a 4 foot audio cable that comes in the box.

The headphones offer up to 20 hours of battery life and charge via a USB cable. Bose says a 15 minute charge should give you 2.5 hours of listening time.

Google says Assistant will be available for the QC 35 II headphones in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

There’s no word on if or when we’ll see other Assistant-optimized headphones, but I’d be surprised if Google wasn’t working with other companies to offer more affordable options.

via Google