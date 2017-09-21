Bose is launching the first headphones with built-in support for Google Assistant. As spotted in leaked pictures, the new Bose QuietComort 35 II noise-canceling headphones have a built-in action button that you can use to trigger Google Assistant.
You do need to pair the headphones to a phone via Bluetooth though — so it’s not like the QC35 II headphones have Assistant baked in. They just provide easy access to a feature that’s running on your iPhone or Android device.
The Bose QC35 II headphones are available starting today for $350.
That’s a pretty hefty price tag, but Bose is a premium headphone maker that makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. The QC35 II model is a set of Bluetooth headphones that you can also plug in via a 4 foot audio cable that comes in the box.
The headphones offer up to 20 hours of battery life and charge via a USB cable. Bose says a 15 minute charge should give you 2.5 hours of listening time.
Google says Assistant will be available for the QC 35 II headphones in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.
There’s no word on if or when we’ll see other Assistant-optimized headphones, but I’d be surprised if Google wasn’t working with other companies to offer more affordable options.
via Google
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Google and Bose unveil headphones “optimized for Google Assistant”"
My Sony MDR-1000X-es seem to have this feature already. If I long-press the right earcup I hear the ‘ba-dum’ of Google Assistant starting to listen, then release my finger when I’m done speaking.
Not that they make a big deal of this. It’s not in the marketing materials or included documentation, it’s only on their online documentation and even then it only says it works with Siri.
This was a feast of underwhelming letdown for me. I was shopping for bluetooth headphones a few months ago and put it on hold when the rumors started. I was hoping for something much more reasonably priced and with Assistant built into the headphones as well as a Cast Audio end point.
Instead it’s far more than I wanted to pay – granted I don’t need and was not shopping for the noise cancellation – and far less of a product than I was hoping for. This is basically just a bluetooth speaker/mic pass through.
For my hopeful use then these are way over-priced and way under-featured. The worst combo on the menu. pfft.
I guess I’ll just resume shopping for some regular headphones.