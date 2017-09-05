Gigabyte launches high-end (but tiny) graphics card for compact gaming PCs

Want a gaming PC that doesn’t take up a lot of space? Companies like Zotac and Gigabyte have been offering compact models for a while. Or you could build your own by picking up a mini-ITX motherboard, a small case, and stuffing it with the best hardware you can fit into a small space.

Up until recently, there was one major constraint for folks that wanted to use a graphics card with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 technology though: they didn’t typically fit into a mini ITX chassis.

Now Gigabyte’s got a new model that should. It’s called the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Mini ITG 8G, and it measures just 16.9cm (6.7 inches) long. Sure, that means the graphics card alone is bigger than some mini PCs. But it’s still pretty small for a GTX 1080 card.

Gigabyte’s PXIe graphics card features GTX 1080 graphics with 8GB of memory and a 90mm fan plus copper composite heat pipes to help keep the system from overheating.

There’s support for one-click overclocking using Gigabyte’s Aurus graphics engine, and the card support up to 4 external displays.

While the graphics card is small, it’s power-hungry: Gigabyte recommends using a 500 watt or larger power supply for any PC with this card.

Gigabyte hasn’t announce the price or release date for the GeForce GTX 1080 Mini ITG 8G yet.

