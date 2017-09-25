Gigabyte Aero 15 X is a slim gaming laptop with NVIDIA GTX 1070 graphics

Gigabyte’s latest gaming laptop packs a lot of power, thanks to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. And to keep that power flowing, it comes with a pretty big 94 Wh battery.

But the Gigabyte Aero 15 X is surprisingly not all that big for a laptop with those specs. The notebook has a 15.6 inch display, but a fairly compact design thanks to an NVIDIA Max-Q design and slim bezels around the display.

The Aero 15 X measures about 14″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″ and weighs 4.6 pounds.

The notebook features a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 2 memory SODIMM slots, and 2 M.2 PCIe SSD slots.

It has a Thunderbolt 3 port, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.0 port, an Ethernet jack, and three USB 3.1 ports. Gigabyte says the system can support up to two external 4K displays simultaneously.

The bezels around the display are about 5mm, which s why this 15.6 inch notebook is about the size of an older 14 inch model. Unfortunately, it looks like Gigabyte opted for a slim top bezel… which means the only place left for a webcam was below the display. This is hardly the first notebook to use that position for a webcam, but it’s still an unfortunate design choice.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 X should be available in October.