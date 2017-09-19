Dual-screen Yota 3 smartphone launches in China

YotaPhone is launching its third dual-screen smartphone. the Yota 3 was officially unveiled in China today, where the device will be available for purchase soon for about $560 and up.

As expected, the Yota 3 features a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display on one side, and a 5.2 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel E Ink Carta screen on the other. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and features 4GB of RAM.

In other words, it has the specs of an upper mid-range phone, but it’s a bit more expensive than most devices in its class… most likely because it’s one of the only devices in its class to feature two usable displays.

The price is a little higher than we’d heard last month. But 3699 yuan/$560 gets you a phone with 64GB of storage, and a 128GB model is priced at 4299 yuan/$650.

Both versions are expected to be available from Chinese internet retailer JD.com starting September 26th.

The Yota 3 has a fingerprint sensor, a 12MP rear camera, a 13MP front camera, and a 3,300 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The phone support dual SIM standby.

While YotaPhone is based in Russia, the company ran into financial problems a few years ago before receiving funds from a Hong Kong-based investment firm, which could help explain why the Yota 3 is launching first in China. There’s no word on if or when it will be available in other regions.

via GizChina, Sohu, and xcnnews