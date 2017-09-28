Dell XPS 13 laptop now available with 8th-gen Core i7

Laptops with 8th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” processors are starting to hit the market, and one model I’ve had my eye on is Dell’s XPS 13.

The latest version of Dell’s thin and light laptop with a 13 inch display and slim bezels looks pretty much identical to models with 7th-gen chips. but thanks to the CPU update, you should be able to get up to 40 percent better performance from this ultraportable notebook.

First announced in August, the new Dell XPS 13 models with 8th-gen chips are now available for purchase. They aren’t cheap though.

For instance, a Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7-8550U processor, a full HD non-touch display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe solid state storage and Windows 10 Pro is currently selling for $1350, although you can knock $50 off the price by opting for Windows 10 Home.

There’s also a coupon for 10-percent off if you use the code “EXTRA10” at checkout.

Prices for a model with a Core i7 Kaby Lake-R processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 3200 x 1800 pixel touchscreen display start at $1750 (although the promo code brings that down to $1575).

Of course you can probably just hold out a little longer. Right now Dell is selling a bunch of different configurations of the XPS 13 laptop, but most still have 7th-gen Intel chips. That will probably change in the coming months, and you may be able to find more affordable options.

Right now there’s no model with a Core i5-8250U processor, for example.