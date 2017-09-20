Liliputing

Chuwi LapBook Air 14.1 inch, 2.9 laptop coming soon for $429 (or less)

at by 6 Comments

Chinese computer maker Chuwi’s latest laptop is a thin and light model sporting a 14.1 inch full HD display, an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage.

The Chuwi LapBook Air is also relatively compact for a 14 inch notebook. It weighs 2.9 pounds and measures just 6mm (0.24 inches) thick at the thinnest point (although it’s closer to 20mm/0.8 inches at the thickest).

Chuwi has been offering teasers of the upcoming laptop for a while, and now the company’s getting ready to take pre-orders. The LapBook Air will sell for $429 at launch, but you can register at the Chuwi website for a coupon that knocks $50 off the price.

With an Apollo Lake processor, this laptop won’t exactly be a speed demon. But it should be good enough for basic computing tasks, and it has more memory and storage and a higher-resolution display than a lot of other computers in its class.

Other features include a microSD card reader, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a 2MP webcam, a micro HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a headset jack. The laptop has a 10,000 mAh battery that Chuwi says should be good for up to 8 hours of run time.

6 Comments on "Chuwi LapBook Air 14.1 inch, 2.9 laptop coming soon for $429 (or less)"

Guest
Boop
Wonder how authentic that picture really is. Chuwi has a habit of photoshopping smaller bezels on their products.

7 hours 52 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Here’s a real-world, hands-on video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk7T2jLWPJo

7 hours 33 minutes ago
Guest
Boop
Thanks. Looks pretty legit.

5 hours 51 minutes ago
jakky567
Member
jakky567
I was way more excited when I accidentally read the title as $249. Still, I think that type of laptop has its place in the market. I often don’t need a bunch of processing power on the go, but rather, responsiveness and battery life.

7 hours 42 minutes ago
Biip
Guest
Biip
typo.. it’s either 20mm or 2cm.. not 20cm 🙂

3 hours 6 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
I suppose that wouldn’t be very “air”-ey

3 hours 2 minutes ago
