Chuwi LapBook Air 14.1 inch, 2.9 laptop coming soon for $429 (or less)

Chinese computer maker Chuwi’s latest laptop is a thin and light model sporting a 14.1 inch full HD display, an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage.

The Chuwi LapBook Air is also relatively compact for a 14 inch notebook. It weighs 2.9 pounds and measures just 6mm (0.24 inches) thick at the thinnest point (although it’s closer to 20mm/0.8 inches at the thickest).

Chuwi has been offering teasers of the upcoming laptop for a while, and now the company’s getting ready to take pre-orders. The LapBook Air will sell for $429 at launch, but you can register at the Chuwi website for a coupon that knocks $50 off the price.

With an Apollo Lake processor, this laptop won’t exactly be a speed demon. But it should be good enough for basic computing tasks, and it has more memory and storage and a higher-resolution display than a lot of other computers in its class.

Other features include a microSD card reader, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a 2MP webcam, a micro HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a headset jack. The laptop has a 10,000 mAh battery that Chuwi says should be good for up to 8 hours of run time.