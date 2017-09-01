Cat launches two new rugged phones and its first rugged tablet

Cat phones aren’t really built for the average consumer. They’re tough-as-nails smartphones designed for folks who work outdoors or in other environments where phones are exposed to dust, water, and drops. That’s one of the reasons the company’s phones tend to be rugged, kind of ugly, and expensive.

But the latest two Cat phones actually have a kind of (rugged) charm. And they’re also pretty reasonably priced.

Cat unveiled the new Cat S31 and Cat S41 during this week’s IFA show in Berlin, where the company is also showing off its first Windows tablet, the Caterpillar T20.

The Cat S31 is a €329 ($390) phone with a 4.7 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel touchscreen display that you can use with gloves or wet fingers. The phone is MIL-SPEC-810G tested, features a Gorilla Glass 3 screen, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and it can withstand a 1.8 meter (6 foot) drop onto concrete.

In terms of basic smartphone specs it has… basic smartphone specs, including a 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snpadragon chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (plus a microSD card slot), an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

But the Cat S31 But it has dual SIM support, a 4,000 mAh battery, and programmable physical short cut keys for push-to-talk, camera, or flashlight functions, among other things.

The Cat S41 is a step up in most respects. It has a 5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display protected by Gorilla Glass 5, a 2.3 GHz octacore MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (plus a microSD card slot), a 4,00 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The larger model has the same water, dust, and drop resistance as the Cat S31. But it’s obviously a big more expensive, with a suggested retail price of €449 ($533).

It also has the advantage of being available now. The smaller phone will be available later this year. Both the Cat S31 and Cat S41 are expected to ship with Android 7.x Nougat software.

The company hasn’t announced the release date for its upcoming Caterpiller T20 Windows 10 tablet yet but we know that it’s priced at €649 ($770).

That’s kind of a lot of money if you just look at the spec sheet, but it’s important to keep in mind that this is a heavy-duty tablet made for use in the field, not the living room.

It measures 8.7″ x 5.6″ x 0.6″ and weighs 1.4 pounds and the tablet features an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD display, an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Cherry Trail processor, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

It has a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera, a micro USB 3.0 port, a mini HDMI port.

Wireless features include GPS, dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Buetooth 4.1 and support for 4G LTE Cat 4 cellular connections, as well as HSPA, GSM, GPRS, and Edge.

