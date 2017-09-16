Asus Zenfone V coming soon as a Verizon exclusive

Asus recently launched six different phones as part of the Zenfone 4 family. But if you’re wondering what happened to the Zenfone 4v that was leaked earlier this year then a) you need better things to wonder about and b) now we’ve got an answer.

It looks like the phone is coming to Americ as a Verizon exclusive called the Asus Zenfone V (V520KL).

The smartphone sports a 5.2 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snpadragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and a microSD card slot for up to 256GB of removable storage.

It has a mono speaker, a 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging support, a 23MP rear camera with optical image stabilization and an 8MP front camera. There’s a USB 3.0 Type-C port and a headset jack, and the Zenfone V ships with Android 7.0.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

All told, the Asus Zenfone V has the specs you’d expect from a flagship phone… from 2016. By launching it this year, I suspect Asus and Verizon will position it as a mid-range device.

via TAS