Asus Zenfone 4 Max launches in the US and Canada for $199 ($299 CAD)

Asus launched half a dozen phones under the Zenfone 4 brand in August, and now the first of those phones is available in the US and Canada, with more coming soon.

The Asus Zenfone 4 Max is a 5.5 inch smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and 3GB of RAM, which all seem like pretty nice specs for a phone that’s selling for $199 (or $299 in Canada).

But the rest of the phone’s specs are kind of underwhelming.

Here’s what the Zenfone 4 Max has to offer:

5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage + microSD card slot

13MP rear cameras (with one 120 degree wide-angle lens) and electronic image stabilization

8MP front-facing camera (with LED flash)

Fingerprint sensor

Micro USB 2.0

2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1

Mono speaker

Dual SIM support

Aluminum body

Other phones in the Zenfone 4 family include the mid-range Zenfone 4 with a Snapdragon 600 series processor, the high-end Zenfone 4 Pro with a Snapdragon 835 processor and up to 6GB of RAM, and the Zenfone 4 Selfie with, you guessed it, an emphasis on the front-facing camera (or in this case, cameras, since the Zenfone 4 Selfie has a 20MP dual-lens camera).

Asus hasn’t announced the North American prices for those models yet, but the company says the Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Pro will be available in Q, 2017.