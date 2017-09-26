Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 coming in Oct for $1699

The Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 is coming to America.

First announced in May, the laptop features a 15.6 inch full HD display with slim bezels, an Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

All of that fits into a computer that measures 0.74 inches thick and weighs 3.97 pounds.

The Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 is up for pre-order at B&H and Newegg for $1699, and it should ship around October 13th.

Asus calls this the most powerful Zenbook Pro to date, which is probably true for the most part. But the GPU is a bit underwhelming at a time when there are laptops shipping with significantly more powerful GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

Other Zenbook Pro UX550 features include a 73 Wh battery, a fingerprint sensor, a touchscreen display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

It features NVMe PCI storage and features 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.