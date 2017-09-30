Asus is working on mid-range phone with 2:1 display, big battery

The Asus Zenfone 4 family is just starting to make its way to the US, but it looks like Asus is already working on new phones… at least for the Chinese market.

An unannounced Asus X018DC smartphone showed up at China’s TENAA website recently, and it looks like the first phone from Asus to feature a display with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio. But this isn’t a high-end phone designed to rival the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG V30. The specs paint a picture of a mid-range device.

The Asus X018DC features a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display, a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor, and a 4,030 mAh battery.

There’s a dual camera system on the back of the phone consisting of 16MP and 8MP cameras, along with an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Asus will offer two memory and storage options:

3GB of RAM and 32GB of torage

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

The X018DC will be available in pink or gold.

There’s no word on if or when this phone will be available outside of China or how much it will cost. But the relatively low-resolution display suggests it’ll be relatively affordable.

