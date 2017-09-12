Liliputing

Apple’s new phones are playing catch up, but that’s a good thing

Apple’s phones have a reputation for featuring some of the fastest mobile processors around, some of the best smartphone cameras, and sturdy construction. The original iPhone was also the first major smartphone to feature a finger-friendly capacitive touchscreen that changed the way we interact with phones.

But for the past few years, Apple’s been playing catch up rather than leading the pack. That’s OK. Apple didn’t really become one of the world’s top tech brands by being the first to do things. The iPod wasn’t the first portable media player. The iPad wasn’t the first tablet. But by the time Apple does integrate a feature, it’s usually pretty well done.

So here are a few new features Apple is adding to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and/or the iPhone X… which aren’t actually all that new.

  • Bezel-less design – This trend was arguably started by the Sharp Aquos Crystal, but now phone makers ranging from Xiaomi to LG to Samsung have phones with slim bezels. The iPhone X isn’t even the first phone with a big camera cut-out in an otherwise bezel-less top.
  • OLED display – The iPhone X is Apple’s first smartphone with an OLED display, which it calls a Retina Plus display (which probably has more to do with pixel density than the display technology). Other companies have been using OLED screens for years. Apple says its screen has better brightness and color accuracy than rivals, but that remains to be seen.
  • Wireless charging – I guess it’s nice that Apple is adopting the Qi wireless charging standard, which has been around for ages, because it means you can use existing chargers.
  • Fast charging – Apple says a 30 minute charge should take its new iPhones from 0 to 50 percent capacity. This is something you’ve been able to do with top-tier and even mid-range phones from competitors for a few years. It’s nice that iPhone users are finally getting some fast charging love.
  • Facial recognition – Apple spent a lot of time during the iPhone X announcement talking about its new Face ID system that will let you login, use Apple Pay, and authenticate third party apps just by looking at your phone, even in the dark. Samsung’s latest flagship phones have an Iris scanner and facial recognition, although it’s unclear if Samsung’s version is as accurate or secure as Apple claims its Face ID to be.
  • Glass backs – I don’t even know how long Android phone makers have been using glass on the back of their phones. I know I briefly had a Google Nexus 4 with a glass back. I’m not convinced this is a good feature to have, but Apple says it did help the company implement wireless charging.
  • No home button  – With nearly no bottom bezel, there’s no room for a home button. But most Android phone makers ditched physical buttons altogether a few years ago when Google started integrating the navigation buttons into the operating system with softkeys. Most Android phone makers didn’t get rid of the fingerprint sensor though, with some keeping a home button just to have a place for the fingerprint reader, while others put it on the back of the phone.

Those are some of the first-for-iPhone but not-first-for-smartphone features I can think of. Feel free to point out anything else you’ve noticed in the comments.

It’s not a bad thing that Apple is starting to ship phones with these features. It’s also just not all that exciting, because these are mostly features we’ve seen before, in one form or another.

 

Max L L
You can add OLED to the display section.

Brad Linder
Brad Linder
Right, I knew I forgot something!

YCAU
Some fair points, but I think you failed to address your thesis in the title, “Apple’s new phones are playing catch up, but that’s a good thing”. I’ll be the first to admit to being partisan against Apple, but why is it a good thing that Apple is catching up? Not to turn tech news into meta-ethics, but what do you even mean for it to be a “good thing”?

As far as I’m concerned, Apple has been a drain on our society, placing memetic barriers in the way of how people think about general computing and how technology can improve life.

Brad Linder
Brad Linder
It’s good for iPhone users. For you, maybe not so much.

YCAU
Even so, how? They get all these neat new (to them) features, but at what cost? Oh yeah, if you want most of these, one kilodollar, which is a lot more than some comparable flagships who had these features first.

And about these features being done well… Wasn’t the whole move away from Touch ID because they couldn’t get a good part supply from Samsung, not a step forward or a design decision? I mean, a mix, maybe, but still.

Brad Linder
Brad Linder
Doesn’t mean it’s *not* a step forward. There are reports that they wanted an under-glass fingerprint sensor but weren’t satisfied with the current solutions available to them. So they developed a different biometric login solution that they *did* find suitable. Apple says it’s more accurate (and less likely to have false positives) than Touch ID and it’s designed to address a number of concerns raised by the technology. http://gizmodo.com/face-id-raises-some-scary-questions-here-are-some-answe-1804313075 It’s tough to tell from an Apple keynote whether Face ID is actually any better than competing facial recognition systems. But its introduction will most likely increase consumer awareness of the technology, which could help make similar features more commonplace. Whether it’s worth paying $1K for an Apple phone that borrows a lot of ideas from existing devices (and may or may not improve upon those ideas) probably defends on whether you’d pay any money at all on an Apple device.… Read more »
YCAU
Bang for your buck, it might be a step back. I am wary of biometrics, and Microsoft’s Hello implementations have been shown to be pretty easily fooled by photographs. I am glad to see that Apple is taking an extra step with their IR dots that should Kinect away basic cheats like holding up a picture of your target. Still, if we’re really talking security and privacy, it’s easier for, say, a police officer to point your phone at your face than get you to cooperate with your fingerprints. So does this benefit the state of the art? I’d say no. Does this benefit the consumer? I imagine it’d make someone currently holding a 4S or 5 happy. Is it worth the expense upgrading from a 6 or 7? Harder sell, arguable, but I’d say no. You’re still paying a hefty premium to have iOS on the latest hardware. Does… Read more »
Kary
I’m not really seeing what’s driving their pricing decision. Maybe they’re seeing sales of high end devices lag so they have to make more off each one?

