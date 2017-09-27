Amazon Echo Button is a $20 smart button for Echo speakers

Amazon’s Echo speakers are designed to be controlled by voice. Sure, they have a few buttons for adjusting volume, but basically the idea is that you speak to the Alexa voice assistant and it responds by voice.

But now Amazon is launching a new way to interact with Alexa… a Bluetooth button called the Echo Button.

It’s basically positioned as a wireless button that you can press while playing trivia games like Jeopardy or Trivial Pursuit with an Echo. So it makes sense that Amazon is selling the Echo button in 2-packs. You’ll be able to buy a pack for $20 later this year.

While games will likely be some of the first Alexa skills to make use of the Echo Buttons, I can’t help but wonder if developers will come up with other uses for them.

Amazon is releasing an API that developers can use to add Button support, and we’ve seen developers and hackers get creative with other cheap gadgets released by Amazon in the past.

Thanks to a series of recent leaks, we had a pretty good idea that Amazon was working on some new hardware. But I honestly did not see this particular gadget coming.

Speaking of gadgets, apparently the Echo Buttons are “the first of many” new devices designed to work with Alexa. Amazon calls this new product category Alexa Gadgets.

